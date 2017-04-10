10 militants killed in Afghanistan8 min ago

Kabul, April 13 At least 10 Taliban militants were killed during an ongoing military operation in Afghanistan's Helmand province, a military statement said on Thursday. "Over the last 24 hours, 10 militants were killed and 14 others wounded during a military operation codenamed Maiwand 5 after Afghan security forces made advances in Aynak area," the statement said.

