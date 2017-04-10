10 militants killed in Afghanistan8 min ago

10 militants killed in Afghanistan8 m...

Kabul, April 13 At least 10 Taliban militants were killed during an ongoing military operation in Afghanistan's Helmand province, a military statement said on Thursday. "Over the last 24 hours, 10 militants were killed and 14 others wounded during a military operation codenamed Maiwand 5 after Afghan security forces made advances in Aynak area," the statement said.

