10 militants killed in Afghanistan8 min ago
Kabul, April 13 At least 10 Taliban militants were killed during an ongoing military operation in Afghanistan's Helmand province, a military statement said on Thursday. "Over the last 24 hours, 10 militants were killed and 14 others wounded during a military operation codenamed Maiwand 5 after Afghan security forces made advances in Aynak area," the statement said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|19 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|20 hr
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 4
|Into The Night
|36,858
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar '17
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|BB Board
|1,151
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC