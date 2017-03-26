Widow sues MoD for failing her war he...

Widow sues MoD for failing her war hero husband

Oxford Mail

A GRIEVING Army widow has launched a legal case against the Ministry of Defence for failing their family after the death of . Lindsey Roberts, from Bicester, says she suffered five miscarriages after her traumatised husband attacked her during 'night terrors' in his sleep - is pursuing two claims against the MoD.

Chicago, IL

