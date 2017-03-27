Wartime interpreter says his problems...

Wartime interpreter says his problems with FBI began with co-worker in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Joseph Majid's wartime service as an interpreter for Americans has now been translated into a courtroom fight for the resident of California's San Joaquin Valley. A U.S. citizen of Afghan descent, Majid says the FBI has been surveilling him around his Lathrop home in southern San Joaquin County, as well as bad-mouthing him to various employers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 7 min Patriot AKA Bozo 36,795
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Tue A concerned woma... 25
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC