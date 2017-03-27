Wartime interpreter says his problems with FBI began with co-worker in Afghanistan
Joseph Majid's wartime service as an interpreter for Americans has now been translated into a courtroom fight for the resident of California's San Joaquin Valley. A U.S. citizen of Afghan descent, Majid says the FBI has been surveilling him around his Lathrop home in southern San Joaquin County, as well as bad-mouthing him to various employers.
Read more at Bellingham Herald.
