Violence, corruption threaten Afghan progress in getting kids to school

Afghanistan's progress in educating its children is under threat, as growing insecurity and corruption shut more schools and reduced international funding undermines a system struggling to cope. Rising school attendance, up from fewer than a million when the Taliban were ousted from power in 2001 to more than seven million today, has been held up as a major success in efforts to rebuild Afghanistan from decades of war.

