US turns down Russia invitation to Afghan peace conference

A State Department official says the United States won't attend a multinational peace conference on Afghanistan next month in Russia. The reasons: The U.S. wasn't consulted before receiving the invitation and doesn't know Russia's objectives for the gathering.

