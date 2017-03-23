US turns down Russia invitation to Afghan peace conference
A State Department official says the United States won't attend a multinational peace conference on Afghanistan next month in Russia. The reasons: The U.S. wasn't consulted before receiving the invitation and doesn't know Russia's objectives for the gathering.
