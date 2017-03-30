US Fires Afghanistan Embassy Workers ...

US Fires Afghanistan Embassy Workers For Dealing Drugs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan has fired six employees for using and selling illegal drugs, a Department of State official said Wednesday. Most of the people fired were Americans , the Wall Street Journal reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 12 hr WHAT 36,820
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,960 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC