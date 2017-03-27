Unfriendly fire: US strikes that have...

Unfriendly fire: US strikes that have killed civilians

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The explosion in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul last week, which residents say killed more than 100 civilians, may have been caused by a U.S. airstrike, making it potentially one of the deadliest attacks on civilians ever carried out by American forces. The U.S. military says it is investigating the blast, which may have been caused by an Islamic State truck bomb that was either hit by the airstrike or detonated by the militants near a building packed with dozens of civilians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) 10 hr A concerned woma... 25
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 12 hr LIbEralS 36,787
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,443 • Total comments across all topics: 279,894,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC