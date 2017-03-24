U.S.: Russia May Be Supplying TalibanUnder guise of "fighting ISIS" in Afghanistan.
The top U.S. general in Europe said he believes Moscow is aiding the Taliban in Afghanistan, NBC News reports. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday, Army Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|23 hr
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar 10
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar 9
|BB Board
|1,151
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mar 8
|WHAT
|36,786
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb '17
|Pepper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC