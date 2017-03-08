U.S. program for Afghan translators i...

U.S. program for Afghan translators in jeopardy

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Behind enemy lines: Secrets of US Special Forces who were stationed in Berlin to bring down the Soviet Union from within are finally revealed MMA fighter War Machine 'almost beat his porn star girlfriend to death' after she sent him a topless photo and he rushed home to find her in bed with another man Staples will close 70 stores nationwide as the country's largest office supply chain tries to recover from poor sales Malicious Malik: Attention-seeking half-brother of Obama posts image of ex-president's 'Kenyan birth certificate' while declaring his support for Trump in series of bizarre and bitter tweets Head of Central Command says US will have to send MORE troops back to Afghanistan to break stalemate between government and the Taliban Marines 'revenge porn' scandal now expands to all branches of the military as it is revealed that servicemen are sharing nude photos of servicewomen ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) 22 hr BB Board 1,151
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Wed WHAT 36,793
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,983 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC