U.S. Military: Number of IS Members i...

U.S. Military: Number of IS Members in Afghanistan Reduced to 700

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Chosun Ilbo

Afghan security forces backed by American air support have conducted "successful" operations against the Islamic State group in Afghanistan during the past year, reducing the number of its militants to about 700. U.S. military spokesman Brigadier General Charles Cleveland provided the latest assessment Wednesday at a news conference in Kabul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 min Into The Night 36,770
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,636 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC