U.S. Embassy Reportedly Stops Interviews For Afghans Seeking Special Immigrant Visas
The International Refugee Assistance Project , a program of the New York-based Urban Justice Center, says the process for interviewing and vetting Afghan applicants was put on hold on March 9 "due to a shortage in available visasa leaving thousands of Afghan allies and their families in immediate danger." IRAP and pro bono lawyers that it works with are engaged in cases where Afghans and their families are granted "special immigrant" status because of the work they've performed for the U.S. government or U.S. military in Afghanistan that puts the families' lives at risk.
