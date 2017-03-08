Top U.S. General Says More U.S. Groun...

Top U.S. General Says More U.S. Ground Troops Needed In Afghanistan

18 hrs ago

The head of the U.S. military's Central Command says more U.S. troops will be needed on the ground in Afghanistan in the fight against the Taliban and other forces. General Joseph Votel told the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on March 9 that he thinks "it will involve additional forces to ensure that we can make the advise-and-assist mission more effective."

Chicago, IL

