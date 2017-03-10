Top Taliban commander killed in north...

Top Taliban commander killed in northern Afghanistan air strike

PanARMENIAN.Net - After having been declared dead several times in the past, a senior Taliban commander has been killed in an air strike in northern Afghanistan, officials of the militant group confirmed on Monday, February 27, according to Reuters. Mullah Abdul Salam Akhund, who commanded Taliban forces in Kunduz, was one of three fighters killed in a weekend strike by an unmanned aircraft, a senior Taliban official in the province told Reuters, on condition of anonymity to ensure his safety.

