TODAY: Marine A to be sentenced for manslaughter after winning appeal against murder conviction

A ROYAL Marine who shot an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan will be sentenced today for diminished responsibility manslaughter, after his murder conviction was quashed by leading judges. Five judges at the Court Martial Appeal Court ruled recently that Alexander Blackman, 42, from Taunton , Somerset, was suffering from an "abnormality of mental functioning" at the time of the 2011 killing.

