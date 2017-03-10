Three civilians killed in Afghanistan...

Three civilians killed in Afghanistan by Daesh militants

Besides their strongholds in parts of eastern Afghanistan bordering Pakistan, the Daesh rebels are now making their presence felt in the north as well. The Afghan police in northern Jawzjan province have blamed the thriving pro-Daesh rebels in this part of the country for killing three civilians, and throwing their bodies into a water well.

