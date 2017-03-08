The Fearless Journalist Spotlighting Afghanistan's Women
Reporting on Taliban activities was a journalistic effort that was inherently dangerous. But for Afghanistan's Khaldea Khorsand, it was a life-or-death job that was deeply personal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|9 hr
|BB Board
|1,151
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Wed
|WHAT
|36,793
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan '17
|wichita-rick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC