Tenney after seeing Iraq, Afghanistan: It makes you pause about going to war

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney says her views of Iraq and Afghanistan changed last week after she witnessed the U.S. military and humanitarian operations aimed at stabilizing the war-torn countries. Tenney, R-New Hartford, took part in a four-person congressional delegation tour of the war zones led by Rep. Joe Wilson , R-S.C., a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

