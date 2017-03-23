Taliban take key Afghan district in s...

Taliban take key Afghan district in south; 9 killed in north

The Taliban captured a key district in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province on Thursday while in the country's north, an officer turned his rifle on sleeping colleagues, killing nine policemen, officials said. The fall of Sangin district, once considered the deadliest battlefield for British and U.S. troops in Afghanistan, comes amid the insurgents' year-long push to expand their footprint in the Taliban heartland of Helmand.

