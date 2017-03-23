Taliban take key Afghan district in south; 9 killed in north
The Taliban captured a key district in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province on Thursday while in the country's north, an officer turned his rifle on sleeping colleagues, killing nine policemen, officials said. The fall of Sangin district, once considered the deadliest battlefield for British and U.S. troops in Afghanistan, comes amid the insurgents' year-long push to expand their footprint in the Taliban heartland of Helmand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar 10
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar 9
|BB Board
|1,151
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mar 8
|WHAT
|36,786
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb '17
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb '17
|damon6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC