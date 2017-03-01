Taliban suicide bombings in Afghan ca...

Taliban suicide bombings in Afghan capital kill 3, wound 50

A pair of near-simultaneous Taliban suicide bombings struck the Afghan capital on Wednesday, targeting a police station and offices of the country's intelligence agency and killing at least three people, officials said. In the police station attack, a suicide car bomber rammed his car into the gates of the station in western Kabul.

