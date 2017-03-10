Taliban rejects US general's call for reconciliation
Hours after The FDD's Long War Journal noted the Taliban would likely reject US General John Nicholson's call for reconciliation, the Taliban did just that yesterday. Nicholson, the commander of US Forces - Afghanistan and Resolute Support, was quoted in a press release announcing the death of Mullah Abdul Salam, the Taliban's shadow emir for Kunduz province: Salam's death is an opportunity for change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.
