Taliban claims US drones killed commander from North Waziristan

The Movement of the Taliban in Pakistan claimed that the US killed a senior commander from Pakistan's tribal agency of North Waziristan in a drone strike near the "Pak-Afghan border" on March 18. Commander Yusuf Wazir, the slain Taliban leader, also lost a father and a brother in previous US drone strikes, according to the jihadist group. The TTP announced Wazir's death in a statement, along with a graphic depicting Wazir's so-called family of martyrs .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.