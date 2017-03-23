Taliban claims US drones killed commander from North Waziristan
The Movement of the Taliban in Pakistan claimed that the US killed a senior commander from Pakistan's tribal agency of North Waziristan in a drone strike near the "Pak-Afghan border" on March 18. Commander Yusuf Wazir, the slain Taliban leader, also lost a father and a brother in previous US drone strikes, according to the jihadist group. The TTP announced Wazir's death in a statement, along with a graphic depicting Wazir's so-called family of martyrs .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar 10
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar 9
|BB Board
|1,151
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mar 8
|WHAT
|36,786
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb '17
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb '17
|damon6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC