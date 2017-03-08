Tajikistan's Deadly Export
The defection to Islamic State of former Tajik special-forces commander Gulmorod Halimov may be one of the reasons why so many of his compatriots have become suicide bombers for the extremist group. State suppression of unofficial Islam, the humiliation of having to work as migrant laborers abroad, and a former special-forces commander flipping to the Islamic State group: these are the main factors behind why Tajikistan finds itself the world's leading exporter of suicide bombers to Islamic State battlefields.
