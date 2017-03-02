Suspected US Drone Strike Kills 2 in ...

Suspected US Drone Strike Kills 2 in Pakistan Near Afghan Border

A suspected missile-firing U.S. drone killed two Afghan Taliban militants on Thursday in a Pakistani village near the Afghan border, Pakistani officials in the area and a village elder said. U.S. drone attacks inside Pakistan have become rare over the past few years and the latest strike, if confirmed, would be the first in the nuclear-armed nation since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January.

