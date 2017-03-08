Suicide bomber targets bus in Kabul area during rush hour, 1 killed, 8 injured21 min ago

Suicide bomber targets bus in Kabul a...

Suicide bomber targets bus in Kabul area during rush hour, 1 killed, 8 injured

3 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Kabul, March 13: A suicide bomber today blew himself up near a bus in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan on Monday afternoon, a news report said. The attack took place, less than a week after dozens of people were killed and wounded in an attack on the country's largest military hospital.

Chicago, IL

