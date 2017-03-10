Suicide Attack Rocks Afghan Capital, Gun Battle Continues
A suicide bombing rocked western part of Afghan capital Kabul Wednesday, and a gun battle is continuing, an official said, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The official who declined to be identified also confirmed that the suicide bombing targeted the sixth police district building at 12:35 p.m. local time.
