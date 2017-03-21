Special Forces soldier dies in noncom...

Special Forces soldier dies in noncombat incident in Afghanistan

Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Boniface, 34, of San Luis Obispo, Calif., died Sunday in Logar Province, a statement said. Logar Province, in the east of the country, has seen heavy fighting in recent years as the Afghan government struggles to hold ground against the Taliban.

