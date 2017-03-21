Special Forces soldier dies in noncombat incident in Afghanistan
Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Boniface, 34, of San Luis Obispo, Calif., died Sunday in Logar Province, a statement said. Logar Province, in the east of the country, has seen heavy fighting in recent years as the Afghan government struggles to hold ground against the Taliban.
