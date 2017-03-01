Seven policemen die in Afghan attack

Seven policemen die in Afghan attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

Kabul, March 5 - At least seven police personnel were killed when Taliban militants attacked a security checkpoint in Afghanistan's Kunduz province on Sunday, police said. Militants stormed a police post in Zhakhel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Sat Concerned Citizen 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Mar 3 Patriot AKA Bozo 36,785
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,340,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC