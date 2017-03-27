SENTENCE: Could Marine A be freed today?
A FORMER Royal Marine from Taunton who is in prison for the fatal shooting of a Taliban fighter in Afghanistan finds out today if he is to be freed or must serve more time behind bars. Alexander Blackman, 42, also known as Marine A, has been in prison since November 2013 after footage of him shooting a mortally wounded Taliban fighter surfaced.
