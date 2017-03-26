Russia's Spear Phishing Tactics in th...

Russia's Spear Phishing Tactics in the 2016 Election Are Boring...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Government Executive

Long before the world knew the contents of Hillary Clinton staffers' inboxes thanks to Russian hackers, the country went after an even bigger US target, in a movie-worthy plot documented in Fred Kaplan's 2016 book Dark Territory: The Secret History of Cyber War and highlighted in a New Yorker article earlier this month. On Oct. 24, 2008, engineers noticed something awry in the networks of US Central Command , the operational force behind the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 6 hr WHAT 36,792
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,003 • Total comments across all topics: 279,390,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC