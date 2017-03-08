Russia Hints at Involving US in Talks...

Russia Hints at Involving US in Talks on Afghanistan

Russia has hinted at involving the United States in a newly-launched regional dialogue Moscow says is aimed at seeking a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan. The move comes as Afghanistan's national security adviser is due to visit Moscow to discuss the prospects for promoting reconciliation with armed opposition in his country.

