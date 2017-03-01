Perpetrators of terrorist attacks in Kabul must be brought to justice, stresses UN Security Council
New York, Mar 3 : Strongly condemning yesterday's terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital, Kabul, the United Nations Security Council underscored the need to bring the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of such "reprehensible" acts to justice. At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured in attacks in two areas of the capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,785
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan '17
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC