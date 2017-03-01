Perpetrators of terrorist attacks in ...

Perpetrators of terrorist attacks in Kabul must be brought to justice, stresses UN Security Council

New York, Mar 3 : Strongly condemning yesterday's terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital, Kabul, the United Nations Security Council underscored the need to bring the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of such "reprehensible" acts to justice. At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured in attacks in two areas of the capital.

