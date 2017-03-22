Pakistani Taliban confirms senior al ...

Pakistani Taliban confirms senior al Qaeda commander killed in Afghanistan

16 hrs ago Read more: The Long War Journal

The Pakistani Taliban confirmed in a statement today that Qari Muhammad Yasin , a senior al Qaeda military commander, was killed in a US drone strike. The bombing took place in the Laman area of the eastern Paktika province on Mar. 19. The statement confirming Yasin's demise was released online and is attributed to Mohammad Khurasani, the Pakistani Taliban spokesman.

Chicago, IL

