Pakistani Taliban confirms senior al Qaeda commander killed in Afghanistan
The Pakistani Taliban confirmed in a statement today that Qari Muhammad Yasin , a senior al Qaeda military commander, was killed in a US drone strike. The bombing took place in the Laman area of the eastern Paktika province on Mar. 19. The statement confirming Yasin's demise was released online and is attributed to Mohammad Khurasani, the Pakistani Taliban spokesman.
