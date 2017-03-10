Pakistan starts building fence along Afghanistan border

Pakistan's military has begun fencing parts of its disputed northwestern border with Afghanistan in order to curb the movement of Pakistani Taliban fighters it says are based on Afghan soil, according to a statement. Fencing started in the Pakistani Bajaur and Mohmand districts, which border the eastern Afghan provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar, Pakistan's Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa announced on Saturday.

