Pakistan starts building fence along ...

Pakistan starts building fence along Afghanistan border

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Pakistan's military has begun fencing parts of its disputed northwestern border with Afghanistan in order to curb the movement of Pakistani Taliban fighters it says are based on Afghan soil, according to a statement. Fencing started in the Pakistani Bajaur and Mohmand districts, which border the eastern Afghan provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar, Pakistan's Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa announced on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Mar 8 WHAT 36,786
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb '17 Pepper 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC