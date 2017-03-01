Pakistan says attacks by militant kills 6 soldiers
Islamic militants attacked several Pakistani military posts in tribal regions along the Afghan border, killing six soldiers, the army said Monday. Pakistani troops repulsed the attackers, who had crossed overnight from Afghanistan into the Mohmand tribal region where three military posts were ambushed, the army statement said.
