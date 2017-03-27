No return to 'business as usual' with...

No return to 'business as usual' with Russia, Defence Secretary warns

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has warned there can be no return to "business as usual" with Russia, amid reports that Moscow has been arming the Taliban in Afghanistan. At a joint news conference in London, US Defence Secretary General James Mattis said Russian activities in Afghanistan were a growing cause of "concern".

Chicago, IL

