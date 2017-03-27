No return to 'business as usual' with Russia, Defence Secretary warns
Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has warned there can be no return to "business as usual" with Russia, amid reports that Moscow has been arming the Taliban in Afghanistan. At a joint news conference in London, US Defence Secretary General James Mattis said Russian activities in Afghanistan were a growing cause of "concern".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|9 hr
|Into The Night
|36,825
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Mar 28
|A concerned woma...
|25
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar 10
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar 9
|BB Board
|1,151
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC