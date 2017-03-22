Nine Afghan policemen killed3 min ago

Kabul, March 23 Nine police personnel were killed on Thursday in an attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, a security official said. "A police official apparently affiliated with the Taliban group gunned down the victims at a checkpoint near Kunduz city and escaped," the official told Xinhua news agency.

