New York Mayor Rebukes Trump by Praising Father of American-Born Jihadi Fighter Killed in Afghani...
In his State of the City Address last night, New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson came to tears recounting the success of the Anaya family. The two parents were illegal immigrants who came to the United States from Mexico in the eighties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|15 hr
|BB Board
|1,151
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Wed
|WHAT
|36,793
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan '17
|wichita-rick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC