New York Mayor Rebukes Trump by Prais...

New York Mayor Rebukes Trump by Praising Father of American-Born Jihadi Fighter Killed in Afghani...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Rochelle Talk

In his State of the City Address last night, New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson came to tears recounting the success of the Anaya family. The two parents were illegal immigrants who came to the United States from Mexico in the eighties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) 15 hr BB Board 1,151
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Wed WHAT 36,793
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC