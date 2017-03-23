New Game: Afghanistan &#x27;11

New Game: Afghanistan &#x27;11

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: MobyGames

Afghanistan '11 is the sequel to the highly praised and innovative Vietnam '65 . It enhances and builds on it: Afghanistan '11 changes the paradigm of wargaming and manages to bring Counter-Insurgency and guerrilla warfare to your screen, properly represented thanks to a revolutionary gameplay formula! The year is 2011, you are commanding the US army operations in Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... 26 min SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Mar 8 WHAT 36,786
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb '17 Pepper 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC