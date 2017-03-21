New book claims John Key gave green l...

New book claims John Key gave green light to deadly SAS raid in Afghanistan

Nicky Hager and Jon Stevenson talk about their book Hit & Run, and its allegations about an NZSAS raid in Afghanistan. Authors Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson say elite New Zealand troops in Afghanistan were involved in a raid which killed six civilians and injured 15, in two isolated villages, in reaction to the first combat death in 2010.

