National news: Marine Alexander Blackman tells of 'profound sense of relief' at sentence cut

ROYAL Marine Alexander Blackman has spoken of his "profound sense of relief" after his sentence for shooting dead an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan was reduced. The commando, who has spent more than three years in jail since being convicted of murdering the insurgent, also paid tribute to his wife for providing support he said "simply sustained me".

