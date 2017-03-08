Nation-building amid insurgency - an uphill struggle' for Afghanistan - " UN envoy
"The Government has to pursue both an inclusive peace process and economic growth against the backdrop of an intensifying insurgency and worsening security," said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General's Special Representative in Afghanistan, during a UN Security Council quarterly debate on the situation in that country. Mr. Yamamoto said that the National Unity Government - almost halfway through its five-year term - has made visible steps forward on anti-corruption, the electoral process and women's economic empowerment.
