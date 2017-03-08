Nation-building amid insurgency - an ...

Nation-building amid insurgency - an uphill struggle' for Afghanistan - " UN envoy

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: United Nations

"The Government has to pursue both an inclusive peace process and economic growth against the backdrop of an intensifying insurgency and worsening security," said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General's Special Representative in Afghanistan, during a UN Security Council quarterly debate on the situation in that country. Mr. Yamamoto said that the National Unity Government - almost halfway through its five-year term - has made visible steps forward on anti-corruption, the electoral process and women's economic empowerment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... 11 hr Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Thu BB Board 1,151
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Mar 8 WHAT 36,793
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,469,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC