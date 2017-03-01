More government reconstruction failur...

More government reconstruction failure in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

The federal government's "war on drugs" has been a spectacular failure here in the U.S., but that still pales in comparison to its monumental debacle in Afghanistan. One of the goals of the massive reconstruction effort in Afghanistan was to eradicate the country's opium production, whose proceeds oftentimes fund insurgents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Sat Concerned Citizen 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Mar 3 Patriot AKA Bozo 36,785
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,343,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC