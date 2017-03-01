More government reconstruction failure in Afghanistan
The federal government's "war on drugs" has been a spectacular failure here in the U.S., but that still pales in comparison to its monumental debacle in Afghanistan. One of the goals of the massive reconstruction effort in Afghanistan was to eradicate the country's opium production, whose proceeds oftentimes fund insurgents.
