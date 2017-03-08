Meet Afghanistan's Undaunted Fir...

Meet Afghanistan's Undaunted First Female Director

Read more: Refinery 29

Roya Sadat is considered Afghanistan's first post-Taliban female director. Her work spotlights the ongoing struggles of her nation's women and girls, which in-and-of-itself is a feat, considering the fact that it is still considered taboo for women to appear in movies.

Chicago, IL

