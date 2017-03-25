Matt Johnson: Trump can't ignore Afgh...

Matt Johnson: Trump can't ignore Afghanistan forever

Read more: The Capital-Journal

Two weeks ago, the New York Times published an article by retired U.S. Army colonel and Boston University professor Andrew J. Bacevich: "The Never-Ending War in Afghanistan." It begins with a question that should make every American wince: "Remember Afghanistan? The longest war in American history? Ever?" Although the U.S. officially ended its combat mission in Afghanistan in December 2014, there are still about 8,400 American troops in the country.

Chicago, IL

