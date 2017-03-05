Islamic militants release 14 kidnappe...

Islamic militants release 14 kidnapped Afghan civilians

Fourteen Afghan civilians kidnapped by the Islamic State militants in the country's eastern province of Nangarhar were released Saturday, March 4, the Provincial Government said. "The 12 religious teachers and two education employees, who were kidnapped by Daesh militants in Haska Mina district about 40 days ago were released Saturday morning.

