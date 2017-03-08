Hundreds of Afghans become army officers, vow to fight militants
Newly minted Afghan army officers vowed on Thursday to fight and defeat the militants launching terrorist attacks across the country. The Afghan National Army Officer Academy graduation came one day after suspected Islamic State fighters stormed Afghanistan's largest military hospital, killing more than 30 people and injuring more than 50. "It has not affected our morale," said Brig.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
