Hundreds of Afghans become army offic...

Hundreds of Afghans become army officers, vow to fight militants

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Newly minted Afghan army officers vowed on Thursday to fight and defeat the militants launching terrorist attacks across the country. The Afghan National Army Officer Academy graduation came one day after suspected Islamic State fighters stormed Afghanistan's largest military hospital, killing more than 30 people and injuring more than 50. "It has not affected our morale," said Brig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) 12 hr BB Board 1,151
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Wed WHAT 36,793
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,439,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC