How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scandal has spread throughout the military

Marines get ready to board a transport aircraft at Camp Bastion-Leatherneck in Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan, on Oct. 27, 2014. On Saturday, the military news website the War Horse reported on the existence of a shared drive containing hundreds of naked photos of female service members that had been posted to a closed Facebook group with about 30,000 members, many of The article, written by a former Marine and Purple Heart recipient, rapidly gained national attention, prompting condemnation from Marine officials and public outcry.

