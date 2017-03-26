Gunmen attack military hospital in Af...

Gunmen attack military hospital in Afghan capital

Gunmen, including at least one dressed as a doctor, attacked a military hospital close to the U.S. embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday and were engaging security forces inside the building, officials and witnesses said. A security official said the attack began with an explosion at the rear of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital and three to five attackers with automatic weapons and hand grenades entered the complex.

