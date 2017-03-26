Gunmen attack military hospital in Afghan capital
Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies. Gen. Dawlat Waziri, a Defense Ministry spokesman, said an unknown number of gunmen entered the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital after an explosion and gunfire.
