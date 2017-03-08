Gunmen attack military airport in eastern Afghanistan
Khost police spokesman Faizullah Ghairat said that three militants had attacked the base, close to the border with Pakistan. One had been killed, while two others were still holding out, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|23 hr
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar 9
|BB Board
|1,151
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mar 8
|WHAT
|36,786
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC